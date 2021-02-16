Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Trading Up 12%

Shares of Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN) rose 12% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.56 and last traded at $49.56. Approximately 281 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.26. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.29.

Logansport Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LOGN)

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. Its personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services.

