Longview Acquisition (NYSE:LGVW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.80

Shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGVW) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.80 and last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 2330693 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.05.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $927,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $501,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $347,000. 41.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Longview Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

