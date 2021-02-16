Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.25

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

LONKF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lonking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lonking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.27.

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. It also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts. In addition, the company offers components, such as axles, gear boxes, cylinders, gears, castings, and high-end hydraulic pumps and valves; and main valves, parts, pilot oil valves, radial plunger motors, swing motors and reducer assemblies, and variable plunger pumps.

