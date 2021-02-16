Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $69.07

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.07 and last traded at $68.75, with a volume of 52345 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Lonza Group in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.70 and a 200-day moving average of $63.13. The stock has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

