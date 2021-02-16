Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LZAGY. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

Shares of LZAGY stock traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $68.61. The stock had a trading volume of 83,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 0.70. Lonza Group has a 1 year low of $32.09 and a 1 year high of $68.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.13.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.