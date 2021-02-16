Loop Capital Raises BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target to $58.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $36.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of BJRI opened at $53.23 on Tuesday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $55.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,180,000 after purchasing an additional 131,752 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,639,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,101,000 after purchasing an additional 61,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 636,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,212 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

