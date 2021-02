Loop Capital Raises BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target to $58.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $36.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of BJRI opened at $53.23 on Tuesday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $55.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,180,000 after purchasing an additional 131,752 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,639,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,101,000 after purchasing an additional 61,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 636,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,212 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

