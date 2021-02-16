Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) Short Interest Update

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the January 14th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

LOOP opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. Loop Industries has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $13.96. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.76 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Equities analysts predict that Loop Industries will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Loop Industries by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,172,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,029,000 after acquiring an additional 491,861 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the third quarter valued at $4,163,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 6.7% in the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 223,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 14,075 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 150,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.

