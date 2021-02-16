Loopring (LRC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $81.20 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Loopring token can currently be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001393 BTC on popular exchanges. Loopring has a market capitalization of $822.63 million and approximately $81.20 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Loopring has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00064539 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $430.95 or 0.00888851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006690 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00048597 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,441.22 or 0.05035075 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00024723 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00016482 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00032452 BTC.

Loopring Token Profile

Loopring (LRC) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,378,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,217,930,981 tokens. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

