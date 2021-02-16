Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.30

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.30 and last traded at $42.00, with a volume of 1551 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.05.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LORL. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 107.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 256.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 19.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 12.4% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 16 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

