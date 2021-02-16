Loren Alhadeff Sells 5,000 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total value of $1,294,250.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,217,809.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Loren Alhadeff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DocuSign alerts:

On Thursday, December 17th, Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of DocuSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total value of $1,628,476.12.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.69. 4,371,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,954,564. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.42. The stock has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.31 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.88 and a 12-month high of $290.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Pritchard Capital raised their price objective on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.47.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,187,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,274,000 after purchasing an additional 680,641 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,927,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,445,000 after buying an additional 511,088 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 491.0% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,138,000 after buying an additional 1,473,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 225.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,560,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,884,000 after buying an additional 1,081,552 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,447,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,885,000 after purchasing an additional 698,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.