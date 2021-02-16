Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 154,475 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 169.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,475 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $5,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 490.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,927.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,486,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,028,480 shares of company stock worth $103,499,393 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $43.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. HSBC lowered Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

