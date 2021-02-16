Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 120,720 Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 120,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of NIO by 200.0% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.40 to $68.30 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.73.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $59.85 on Tuesday. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.35 and a beta of 2.81.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $666.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

