Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 70.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 203,409 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $7,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FBHS opened at $89.84 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $93.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.39.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.53.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $314,828. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

