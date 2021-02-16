Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $5.33 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,797 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 55,418 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,540,315 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,457,020,000 after acquiring an additional 856,498 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in EOG Resources by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,998,309 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,150,019,000 after acquiring an additional 175,734 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,106,236 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $75,698,000 after acquiring an additional 107,011 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,858,819 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $66,805,000 after acquiring an additional 132,989 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $61.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.61. The company has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.34 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $77.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.