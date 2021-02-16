Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $6.03 Million Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 47,918 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Brixmor Property Group worth $6,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 471.0% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 155.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BRX opened at $19.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.25. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.82.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

