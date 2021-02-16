Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $6.55 Million Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,399 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,590 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $6,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PB shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $187,234.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PB opened at $71.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.13. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $75.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $294.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.41 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

