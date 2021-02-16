Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $7.27 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,311 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,571,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,115,354,000 after buying an additional 696,521 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in American Tower by 103.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,366,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,257,000 after buying an additional 695,284 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in American Tower by 574.9% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 697,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,606,000 after buying an additional 594,149 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in American Tower by 10.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,879,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,573,000 after buying an additional 476,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in American Tower by 73.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,102,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,645,000 after buying an additional 467,677 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMT opened at $227.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.71, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $272.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.73.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

