Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $8.05 Million Stock Position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 268,430 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of L Brands worth $8,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LB. B. Riley lifted their price target on L Brands from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on L Brands from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on L Brands from $17.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on L Brands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on L Brands from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.52.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $47.22 on Tuesday. L Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of -60.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. As a group, analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,734,366.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

