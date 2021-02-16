Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,687 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of F5 Networks worth $8,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FFIV. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 381.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 144.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 507 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $210.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.93. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.78 and a 12-month high of $211.01.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.31, for a total value of $42,484.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,826.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Bevier sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total value of $345,904.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,331 shares of company stock worth $3,439,491. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FFIV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.74.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.