Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 30,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in Ecolab by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 11,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Barbara Beck sold 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total transaction of $3,089,414.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,621 shares in the company, valued at $6,805,823.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $642,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,120,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,925 shares of company stock worth $42,441,256. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ECL opened at $219.88 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $231.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $62.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.99.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.71.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

