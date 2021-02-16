Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 66,700 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 44.2% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,552,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $250,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,449 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 92.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,231,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,378,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,157,000 after acquiring an additional 573,728 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,227.8% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 544,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,371,000 after acquiring an additional 503,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Argus upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $7,816,674.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $116,601.12. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,299 shares of company stock valued at $8,112,121. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $96.14 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $99.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

