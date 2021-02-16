Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 41,265 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,265 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of NCR worth $4,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in NCR by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA increased its holdings in NCR by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 43,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in NCR by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 67,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NCR by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NCR by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on NCR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NCR from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

NCR stock opened at $34.93 on Tuesday. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $39.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.89. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.84.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. NCR’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

