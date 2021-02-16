Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Newell Brands worth $5,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 350.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWL stock opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $26.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.03, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.12%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

