Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Clean Harbors worth $7,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 42.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $85.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $88.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.72.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James raised Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group raised Clean Harbors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.55.

In related news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $232,236.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

