Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,844 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,987 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of SPS Commerce worth $6,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,777,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,017,000 after buying an additional 12,861 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,266,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,587,000 after buying an additional 202,939 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,018,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,326,000 after buying an additional 67,615 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 986,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,110,000 after buying an additional 113,703 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,119,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $110.10 on Tuesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $118.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 97.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 10,401 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $1,068,910.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,956.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 8,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total transaction of $917,338.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,347,290.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,157 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,682 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.