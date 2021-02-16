Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 116,894 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 116,894 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $5,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Rollins by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the third quarter worth $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 509.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of ROL opened at $37.59 on Tuesday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.19 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.