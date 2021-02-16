Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 16,764 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,764 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,199,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,602,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,150,000 after acquiring an additional 626,759 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,594,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,856,000 after acquiring an additional 590,024 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,517,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,186,000 after acquiring an additional 312,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 476,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,972,000 after acquiring an additional 292,172 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Steven J. Lykken acquired 6,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.97 per share, for a total transaction of $322,824.81. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. Argus downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

HRL opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.70 and a 200 day moving average of $48.89. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

