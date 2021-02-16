Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 232,489 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 57.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 232,489 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $7,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 7,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.2% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 5.4% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 133,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 28,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $1,291,173.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,295,983.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $104,744.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,562,564 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $43.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.70 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.22. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $47.78.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

