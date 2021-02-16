Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 662 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Helen of Troy worth $6,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 34.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 55.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

HELE stock opened at $227.30 on Tuesday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $104.01 and a 1-year high of $265.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $637.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on HELE. Bank of America downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helen of Troy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.00.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

