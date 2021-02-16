Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 84,970 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,970 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Assured Guaranty worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGO. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 88.7% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,798,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,636,000 after buying an additional 845,683 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 39.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,168,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,097,000 after buying an additional 331,055 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 276.9% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 224,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,831,000 after buying an additional 165,217 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 44.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 412,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,859,000 after buying an additional 126,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the third quarter worth $2,571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGO opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.64. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $47.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

