Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 859 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $7,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.00.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $552.55 on Tuesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.49 and a twelve month high of $606.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $545.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $523.98. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.11 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 48.89%.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total value of $143,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.49, for a total value of $2,185,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,439.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,250 shares of company stock valued at $26,058,763. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

