Los Cerros Limited (ASX:LCL) Insider Ross Ashton Purchases 660,000 Shares

Los Cerros Limited (ASX:LCL) insider Ross Ashton acquired 660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$108,900.00 ($77,785.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.04.

Get Los Cerros alerts:

About Los Cerros

Los Cerros Limited explores for mineral properties in South America. The company explores for gold, copper, and other base metal projects. Its principal property is the Quinchia gold project covering an area of 10,542 hectares located in central west Colombia. The company was formerly known as Metminco Limited and changed its name to Los Cerros Limited in January 2020.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Los Cerros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Los Cerros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.