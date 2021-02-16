Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.10

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.10 and last traded at $44.70, with a volume of 6267 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.52.

LPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.40 and its 200 day moving average is $34.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 156.76%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $367,747.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,201. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $195,360.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,491,847.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 40,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,453 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after buying an additional 57,584 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 307,167 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after buying an additional 189,468 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,500 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,677,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

