Lucy Tilley Acquires 30 Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1) Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1) insider Lucy Tilley bought 30 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 990 ($12.93) per share, with a total value of £297 ($388.03).

Lucy Tilley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) alerts:

On Friday, December 18th, Lucy Tilley purchased 36 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 795 ($10.39) per share, for a total transaction of £286.20 ($373.92).

On Monday, December 14th, Lucy Tilley bought 36 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 810 ($10.58) per share, with a total value of £291.60 ($380.98).

LON MAB1 opened at GBX 992.50 ($12.97) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £526.74 million and a PE ratio of 36.77. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 12 month low of GBX 329.31 ($4.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,000 ($13.07). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 880.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 760.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.00.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.