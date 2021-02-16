Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 148.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,266 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth approximately $242,656,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,508,000 after purchasing an additional 579,369 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,876,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,594,212,000 after purchasing an additional 420,543 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,287.4% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 413,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $136,044,000 after purchasing an additional 395,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth approximately $89,993,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $387.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.45.

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $341.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,603. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.72. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $399.90. The stock has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.