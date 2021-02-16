Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,450,000 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the January 14th total of 6,530,000 shares. Approximately 11.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

LITE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.82.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Shares of LITE stock opened at $93.95 on Tuesday. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $59.06 and a 12 month high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.57.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, COO Vincent Retort sold 4,451 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $489,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,764 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $828,377.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,362.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,880,552 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LITE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 13,362 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lumentum by 9,585.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 28,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.