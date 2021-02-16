Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)’s share price dropped 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.16 and last traded at $35.53. Approximately 9,888,734 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 8,196,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.73.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LAZR shares. Northland Securities cut Luminar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Luminar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.17.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAZR. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.