Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Trading Up 4.2%

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) shares were up 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. Approximately 768 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 40,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.27.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LUMO shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

The company has a market cap of $149.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average is $17.27.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 106,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $2,376,282.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 29,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $652,796.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 292.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $625,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

