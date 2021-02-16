Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.20

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 119603 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LUNMF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.09.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.45 and a beta of 1.85.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

