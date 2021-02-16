Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.60

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$13.60 and last traded at C$13.59, with a volume of 385573 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.30.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$10.80 to C$12.80 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$12.70 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.38.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman acquired 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$570,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$924,480. Also, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$129,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,080,000. Insiders have bought a total of 228,330 shares of company stock worth $1,114,706 in the last quarter.

About Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

