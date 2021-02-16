Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.38

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.38 and traded as high as $13.41. Lundin Mining shares last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 1,048,131 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LUN shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Saturday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.50 target price on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.35.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The firm has a market cap of C$9.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.50.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$142,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 253,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,092,960. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley purchased 33,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$272,306.10. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 175,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,432,446.10. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 228,330 shares of company stock worth $1,114,706.

Lundin Mining Company Profile (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

