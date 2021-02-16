Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.95

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.95 and last traded at $18.53, with a volume of 57820 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.

LXFR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Luxfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Luxfer alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $511.84 million, a PE ratio of 49.24, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Luxfer by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 169,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 23,039 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 111,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,623,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,665,000 after purchasing an additional 339,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

About Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.