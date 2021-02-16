LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Given New $600.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $555.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 365.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.00.

LVMUY traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.96. 94,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,097. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $325.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.61. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $131.07.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

