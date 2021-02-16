LVW Advisors LLC Sells 651 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,135,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,043,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 544,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $98,615,000 after purchasing an additional 43,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $187.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.80. The firm has a market cap of $340.48 billion, a PE ratio of -118.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $193.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock worth $192,663,358. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.77.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

