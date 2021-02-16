Lydall (LDL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:LDL opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.22. The company has a market cap of $582.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Lydall has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $35.13.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of Lydall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

