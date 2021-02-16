Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.50

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 344416 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LYSDY)

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia. Its products include neodymium and praseodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and mixed heavy rare earth materials.

Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.