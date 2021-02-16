LYNC Network (LYNC) Trading 4.5% Lower This Week

LYNC Network (CURRENCY:LYNC) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 16th. LYNC Network has a market capitalization of $648,162.72 and approximately $213.00 worth of LYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LYNC Network token can now be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LYNC Network has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LYNC Network Profile

LYNC Network’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 942,285 tokens. The official website for LYNC Network is lync.network . The official message board for LYNC Network is medium.com/@lyncnetwork

LYNC Network Token Trading

