M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Down 5.4%

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)’s stock price dropped 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $56.69 and last traded at $56.91. Approximately 632,399 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 642,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.14.

MDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates downgraded M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.43.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.46. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.3429 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

In related news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $63,287.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,220.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $7,413,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 254,343 shares in the company, valued at $15,085,083.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,561 shares of company stock worth $7,489,869. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile (NYSE:MDC)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.