MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Sets New 52-Week High at $68.97

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.97 and last traded at $67.88, with a volume of 6869 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTSI shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.93 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $115,536.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,839,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,180 shares of company stock worth $5,280,705. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,738,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,787,000 after buying an additional 665,527 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,137,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,643,000 after buying an additional 278,218 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,094,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,283,000 after buying an additional 220,090 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 20.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,032,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,121,000 after buying an additional 173,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 934,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,416,000 after buying an additional 42,872 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTSI)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

