Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 621,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,025 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 2.59% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $65,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23,700.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 50.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 148.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSGE opened at $97.02 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $172.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.79.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie lowered their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

In related news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $31,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

